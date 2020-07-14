Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office closed as employees await COVID-19 test results

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was closed on Monday, with a sign in the door telling folks COVID-19 was to blame and it would be at least another week before it reopened.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, two deputies and two office staffers are being tested after showing symptoms of the virus. One test came back negative Monday afternoon. “Hopefully, that’s a good sign for the others,” Sheriff Rick Singleton said. “They all work in close proximity to each other. We haven’t gotten the results from the others, but thought it would be best to close the office until we get them. The symptoms for COVID are so like symptoms from many other illnesses. We’re just trying to err on the side of caution.”
He said the employees are self-quarantining, and the office is being disinfected. Singleton said three other deputies tested positive in late June and early July. One works in the jail, one is a patrol deputy and the third was a new hire for the jail who’d only been on the job a couple of days.
Sheriff’s deputies who were not impacted are still on the job, patrolling the area and responding to calls.
