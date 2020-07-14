Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office closed as employees await COVID-19 test results

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, two deputies and two office staffers are being tested after showing symptoms of the virus. One test came back negative Monday afternoon. “Hopefully, that’s a good sign for the others,” Sheriff Rick Singleton said. “They all work in close proximity to each other. We haven’t gotten the results from the others, but thought it would be best to close the office until we get them. The symptoms for COVID are so like symptoms from many other illnesses. We’re just trying to err on the side of caution.”