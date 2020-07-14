Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office closes amid COVID-19 concerns

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County sheriff closed his office to the public yesterday after four employees showed coronavirus symptoms.
Pamela Call was one employee who showed symptoms and was tested.
”Well I woke up with really bad headaches over the weekend and they just wouldn’t go away no matter what I took and then I started to get a fever,” said Calls.
Call’s results came back negative on Monday. She returned to work Tuesday, but the office still remains closed to the public.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says that’s to protect employees and citizens.
”We felt like in the best interest to our staff and the public we needed to close the office to the public at least temporarily until we got a handle on it to see exactly where we’re at,” said Singleton.
Two more employees are quarantined while awaiting their results.
”Some of our folks are having to pull double duties, we’re having to fill in for each other,” said Singleton.
When the Sheriff’s Office does reopen to the public, Sheriff Singleton has a reminder for you.
”We are asking them to wear masks when they come into the office, we’re only allowing one person in at a time. That’s what we were doing before we closed it and we’ll go back to those protocols and do our best to protect not only our staff, but protect the public,” said Singleton.
Three other deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. One of those was last week, and two were in late June.
