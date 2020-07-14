Huntsville police reminding public to lock cars; auto burglaries down citywide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are reminding the public to stay vigilant about locking your car doors.
This reminder is in light of an incident at Limestone Creek Apartments over the weekend. Police say three juveniles were breaking into cars and fired shots at citizens in the area. Police arrested them and say the gun they used was stolen from a vehicle in another jursidiction.
Aside from this, police say there has been a 41 percent decrease in vehicle burglaries citywide for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Police are asking citizens to remain vigilant in locking vehicle doors and removing valuables and weapons from your vehicle, especially firearms.
