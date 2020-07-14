First Alert for high heat index the next few days

Clear skies stick around tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog will be possible is sheltered valleys and near bodies of water.
The First Alert is out for potentially dangerous heat Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each afternoon will have abundant sunshine and high dew points. The heat index can be as high as 107 degrees at times! Please stay hydrated and practice heat safety. Don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors and pets.
A few isolated storms will develop on both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are the biggest concerns with any of these storms.
Next weekend will also be hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s and more chances for pop-up thunderstorms. The long-term temperature outlook is trending on the hot side with above average temperatures for both the Tennessee Valley and eastern half of the United States.
