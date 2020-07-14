ELECTION RESULTS: Runoff results from Alabama races

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Polls close across Alabama at 7PM for Tuesday’s runoff election.
The U.S. Senate runoff between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville is gaining national attention. The winner of the GOP runoff will face Senator Doug Jones in November.
Local elections, including the runoff for Madison County District Commission 1 and District 6, will also be decided ahead of November’s general election.
WAFF 48 will be posting updated results throughout the evening. Note, you can toggle between ‘Statewide Results’ and ‘Local Races’ in the link below to view all results. Toggle on ‘Auto Update’ in the right side of the page to receive the latest results.
