Detective: Shoals murder suspected confessed to killing on 911 call

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Shocking details from a Florence police detective, who told a judge that Derrick Turnley confessed to murder during a 911 call last December.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Detective Kevin Jackson was testifying during a preliminary hearing Monday in Florence. Jackson said that on the night of December 21st, a 911 operator got a call from someone who just witnessed a shooting on Long Lane. A second 911 call came in from Turnley, who reportedly told the operator that he’d just killed a man.
Turnley is accused of shooting Jeffrey Cherry to death. The detective testified that he was killed by a gunshot above his right ear. The detective said the crime scene was a “shot house”, or unlicensed bar. He testified that the house was about to close for the night when Turnley came in and asked to use the bathroom, then asked to see Cherry and shot him. The detective said he did not believe the shooting was an act of self defense.
Turnley did not speak during the hearing, as he sat at a table with his defense attorney, Tim Case said. Jackson was the only one to testify and Case did not ask him any questions. He’s free on $150,000. A judge said there was enough evidence to move the case forward to a grand jury.
