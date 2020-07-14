COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 1,673 new cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 1,673 new cases in 24 hours
Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 10:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 56,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 1,136 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 528,275 tests.

In the last 14 days, 143,520 tests have been reported to the state with 17,301 people testing positive.

The state reports 7,123 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 25,783 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

[ SEE CHANGES TO THE COVID-19 HOTLINE ]

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JULY 14

COUNTY JULY 14 CASES (10 a.m.) JULY 13 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 582 528 +54
Cullman 689 668 +21
DeKalb 1,118 1,001 +117
Franklin 960 950 +10
Jackson 472 442 +30
Lauderdale 633 600 +33
Lawrence 151 146 +5
Limestone 691 665 +26
Madison 2,729 2,535 +194
Marshall 2,090 2,050 +40
Morgan 1,429 1,397 +32

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.