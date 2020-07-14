2 Alabama A&M employees test positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University officials were notified Monday two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The test results were provided to the employees on July 10 and 11. Both employees are now in self-quarantine and contact tracing procedures have begun.
Building managers and supervisors have been notified to ensure that possible impacted areas remain isolated until a negative test is received. The University’s custodial contractor, Aramark Facilities, has also been notified and is scheduling a deep cleansing of areas that may have been impacted.
University officials continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to address COVID-19 concerns.
The University has asked all employees to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
