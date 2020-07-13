University Drive crash sends one man to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a single-car crash resulting in one injury and a damaged Huntsville firetruck.
Early Monday morning officers from the north precinct responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. An unidentified white male was driving a white Mazda 3 on University Drive at an excessive rate of speed before striking a concrete pole.
The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The collision broke the pole, causing the traffic lights to fall into the intersection. A Huntsville Fire and Rescue firetruck was traveling east on University Drive. As the traffic lights fell into the intersection, they struck the front of the firetruck causing the windshield to break.
The unidentified male was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
Huntsville Police continue to investigate. No further details are available at this time.
