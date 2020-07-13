Tips on keeping your mask clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More and more people around Alabama are now being required to wear a mask when they are out in public.
In Decatur, a mask order will be going into effect Monday night at 5. The order will require most people to wear a face mask in most public places.
So, with more of us wearing masks more regularly, it’s important to know how to keep your mask clean.
Alexis Galloway is a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, she said the first step whenever you go to touch a mask is to clean your hands.
Galloway said when you do put on your mask or take it off, make sure to grab it by the loops or strings. She said you should not touch the part that covers your face.
If you have a mask that ties, Galloway said you need to tie the top strings above the crown of your head and the bottom at the base of your neck.
One of the exceptions to the mask orders in Madison County and Decatur is when you’re eating or drinking at a restaurant, so when you do take off your mask when you’re out and about make sure you have a clean place to put it. Galloway recommends a brown paper bag.
“You’ve got to put it in a safe place to keep it clean so you don’t contaminate the environment or that the contaminants in the environment don’t get on your mask,” she said.
Galloway said if it’s a disposable mask you should only use it once and then throw it away.
If you have a cloth mask, Galloway said you need to wash your mask everyday or after every use. Galloway said you can do this by throwing it in with the rest of your laundry or just washing it in the sink.
