Teledyne Brown Engineering gets $6M contract for Surface-to-Surface Missile Modules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., was awarded a $6 million contract from Northrop Grumman Corp. to manufacture the first production unit of the Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM) for the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship.
Teledyne Brown Engineering will manufacture, assemble and test the SSMM at the company’s main facility in Huntsville.
The company will then integrate Launch Control Assemblies along with other equipment into the modules.
Teledyne Brown Engineering, along with Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy, will validate the system using SSMM-specific software and emulators. The company will then perform Factory Acceptance Testing, leading to delivery of production units.
The SSMM is a modular weapons system, which fires Longbow Hellfire Missiles and compliments the Gun Mission Module (GMM), also manufactured by Teledyne Brown Engineering. Along with the GMM, the SSMM will provide additional capabilities to the LCS as part of the Surface Warfare Package.
“This award is a testament to the successful collaboration between Teledyne Brown Engineering and Northrop Grumman,” said Jan Hess, president of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “We have built and delivered 25 Gun Mission Modules, and we are proud to be supporting the U.S. Navy’s efforts to enable a broader mission scope.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.