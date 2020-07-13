Suspect wanted in Madison County burglary

July 13, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

Officials say the suspect broke into the Liberty 2000 on Highway 53 on Wednesday, July 8 around 5 a.m. Deputies say the suspect burglarized the business and heavily damaged the inside.

Officials say the suspect drives a black vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Ken Andrews at (256) 533-8866.

