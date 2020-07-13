Sunshine, heat and high humidity for the next few days

Mostly clear skies remain in place overnight with areas of dense fog developing after midnight through daybreak.
Lows will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be a very sunny day with the July sunshine boosting high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Clear skies stick around Tuesday night with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog will be possible.
The First Alert is out for potentially dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday. Both afternoons will have plenty of sunshine and higher humidity. The heat index can be as high as 107 degrees at times. Please stay hydrated and practice heat safety. Don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors and pets. A few isolated storms will develop on both Thursday and Friday afternoon, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are the biggest concerns with any of these storms.
Next weekend will also be hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s and more chances for pop-up thunderstorms.
