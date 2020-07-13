Scottsboro City Schools announce plans for reopening school, blended learning plan

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - In a month, students and staff at Scottsboro City Schools will be back in the classroom. But things will be a little different due to COVID-19.
Students will have the option to attend class on campus with blended online learning or through virtual online learning only.
“We currently have 210 students who have completed and filled out the online school form, That puts us at 8 and half percent of our students who are choosing online options,” said Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr.
Reyes said one-third of students will begin class on Aug. 12-14, to help prepare students about the new safety measures.
“So, by doing that we’re able to then take a smaller group of students each day and teach them not only the procedures that would have used on a regular year but all of the health and safety rules we are going to have to implement,” said Reyes.
As an additional safety measure, all teachers will have a touchless thermometer to take the temperatures of students throughout the day,.
“They will do that at the beginning of each day when students arrive in the classroom and they are given an opportunity to settle down a little bit and then they will have their temperatures taken,” said Reyes.
Students will eat lunch either inside of the classroom or lunchroom to ensure proper distancing. All bus drivers will have to wear facial coverings and seats will be sanitized after each route.
For parents who are undecided on which option they would like for kids to attend school, there will be an information session held on July 14 and on July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Page Administration building.
