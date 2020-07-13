Parents demand more answers about Fall 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The past few months have forced parents to make decisions they never saw coming, especially when it comes to their children.
Many families in the area are struggling to make a decision about sending their kids back to school or keeping them home for virtual school.
They say the decision process is overwhelming and demand more details about what Fall of 2020 will look like.
Lauren Maleski, who has two boys in Huntsville City Schools, says a lot of parents were hoping for more information at the school board meeting last week but the discussion created more questions than answers.
She worries about the safety protocols in school and the learning potential at home.
”You are saying you are going to protect people… but what are those measures? So I feel like the school board is waiting for people to sign up for the virtual school before they are going to put out there safety measures. But parents are waiting to find out what are your safety measures before we sign up for virtual school...Those that have the option,” Maleski said.
Another parent, Tori Coleman -- enrolled her three children in Huntsville City Schools Virtual Academy. She says sending her kids back to school is not worth it.
“It was a difficult decision at first to make. We wanted our children to be able to have that experience being around their other peers but there is just so many unknowns right now with how this is actually going to play out for the first semester of the school year,” Coleman said.
Maleski and Coleman also say the majority of their friends are on the fence right now too.
Collectively they are feeling anxious about making the right choice for their family, their children and the greater good.
Regardless, the district says a decision must be made by July 20.
