2 more ADOC inmates die after contracting COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Staton Correctional Facility inmate and an Easterling Correctional Facility inmate have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Barry Stewart Foy, 57, was housed in Staton’s infirmary due to multiple advanced and chronic conditions when he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11. He’d had direct exposure to another inmate housed in the infirmary who tested positive for the virus.
Foy was taken to a hospital on June 20 once his condition began to decline. He remained at the hospital until his death on Friday.
ADOC said another inmate, 31-year-old Laveris Evans, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23 after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease. He was taken to a hospital on June 25 and returned a second positive test result. He died on Sunday.
Evans did not suffer from any known preexisting health conditions.
ADOC data shows 10 inmates and two employees have died after contracting the virus.
Since July 10, ADOC has confirmed 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Bullock Correctional Facility – four inmates
- Easterling Correctional Facility – four inmates
- St. Clair Correctional Facility – 26 inmates
134 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population since April 16, 93 of which remain active.
81 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active; 127 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
