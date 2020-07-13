Marshall County election officials make safety preparations ahead of primary elections

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All across the state on Tuesday, voters will head to the polls to vote in primary runoff elections.
With the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Marshall County, election officials are going the extra mile to ensure that voters and poll workers are safe during the primary election.
Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said she has ordered 17,000 masks, 64 gallons of hand sanitizer, wipes and Lysol.
“So, we will have masks and they will be provided for the voters and election workers. The election workers have face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer for everyone and the poll workers will be disinfecting the tables down and the pens and everything that can be disinfected throughout the day,” said LeCroy.
Facial coverings are not required for voters, but Andrea said they are highly recommended.
“No one that comes to Marshall County will be denied their right to vote because they did not wear a mask or for any other reason. The reason why we are strongly suggesting masks is because of our election workers because they will see every voters that day,” said LeCroy.
This year, more than 160 volunteers will be working at all 28 polling locations in Marshall County. LeCroy said there are usually more volunteers, but many had to bow out.
“A lot of our election workers are in a high risk category because of age or a lot of them are caring for someone at home or have someone at home so they are concerned. We are just trying to do everything on our part for them to feel safe,” said LeCroy.
This year, over 500 people registered fort absentee voting in Marshall County according to LeCroy.
Polls will will be open for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
