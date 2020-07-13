Man arrested in Madison County pharmacy robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have charged one person in a robbery.
Officials say the robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Sure Save Pharmacy on Highway 53.
Investigators say a man entered the business and demanded narcotics, then jumped over the counter and took the bag of narcotics plus the keys to an employee’s vehicle and left the area. A few minutes later, deputies say they saw the offender and victim’s vehicle at Pulaski Pike and Ready Section.
Deputies say the offender and another male jumped from the vehicle and ran. Deputies established a perimeter at which time two subjects were apprehended and turned over to criminal investigators.
Investigators determined that only one of the subjects was responsible for the robbery.
Trevor Tate Jr, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count first-degree theft of property. He was booked with bonds totaling $150,000.
