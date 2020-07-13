Madison County Schools release Fall reopening plan to families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins will share the district’s reopening plan with families. It will include the detailed plan, a video outlining the plan and a parent survey on options for students.
The goal is for families to have an opportunity to consider their options in detail.
The plan will outline the three schooling options for Fall including in-person classes, virtual classes through the school, or the district’s stand alone Virtual Academy.
But the most pressing question is what will happen if students or teachers test positive for the virus?
According to Madison County spokesman Tim Hall, decisions on educating students will fall into three levels.
- Level 1, Minimal Spread: In this level, thorough cleaning will continue and they will practice as much social distancing as possible.
- Level 2, Moderate Spread: This could potentially lead to a Hybrid schedule. For example, some students might attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the remaining students would attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday would be reserved for cleaning.
- Level 3, Substantial Spread: This is where all schools are closed temporarily and the district moves to virtual learning.
Hall says the district is in constant contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health and with state school leaders.
He also stresses that everything is subject to change depending on case numbers and other mandates.
