2020 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run going virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Like many events happening in 2020, this year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event is going virtual.
Here’s how it will work.
- Join as an individual or form a team and help raise funds to provide the latest in cutting-edge diagnostic technology with your own personal fundraising page.
- Celebrate your fundraising success by getting outside and finishing your 5K! Choose a day between September 28 and October 15 to run your race.
- You’ll choose your own route, use a stopwatch or fitness tracker to time your run, and log your final results.
- Send selfies and videos of your route! Tag us at @huntsvillehospitalfoundation, and use the hashtag #runwithLiz so that we can see where the Ribbon Run is taking you this year.
- On Saturday, October 17, top finishers will be announced live on Facebook!
Registration for the event opens late July. More details to come soon.
Proceeds benefit the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.
