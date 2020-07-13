Heat safety tips from HEMSI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on your side with some advice on how you can prepare for this week’s extreme heat.
HEMSI officials have some guidelines you should follow to avoid any heat-related illnesses as the temperatures reach near 100 degrees.
Employees at HEMSI and EMS professionals say with the expected heat wave coming this week, there are some materials you need to add to your PPE. And they also have some tips when it comes to wearing your mask and being able to beat the summertime heat.
“Instead of taking a towel and submerging it or a washcloth and wrapping it around people’s neck, what they found is that all we’re doing is confining that heat inside the body. Something just real simple, just a couple misters, just something like a spray bottle and just mist the person,” said HEMSI spokesman Don Webster.
Using this technique is especially beneficial if you work outside. So ditch the towel approach to avoid overheating.
Webster and employees with HEMSI also have advice when it comes to wearing a face mask.
“The bottom line is the mask is first and foremost the only way we’re going to flatten the curve with COVID-19 and move on with our lives here in Alabama. Second thing is put yourself in a position away from people and then you can remove your mask as long as you’re not around other people and take a break,” he said.
Every day these EMS professionals respond to dozens of medical calls and they say when the temperature goes up, some people need to take extra precautions.
“People who have problems with respiratory problems need to be very careful people with cardiac issues,” said Webster.
We all need to follow the example of HEMSI employees and make sure we’re staying hydrated, maybe pack a cooler with drinks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.