Foggy, warm, & muggy start to the week with more heat ahead

Many are waking up to areas of patchy dense fog across the Valley this morning. This may cause some issues for the morning commute. Temperatures are around 70-degrees this morning but the humidity is high.. Unfortunately it is not going to get any different from that this week. We are in for our hottest week of 2020 as afternoon temperatures will likely stay into the low to mid 90s. Today will be the "coolest" day this week with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will still keep feels-like temperatures into the low to mid 90s. After the fog this morning expect to see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds.