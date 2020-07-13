Foggy, warm, & muggy start to the week with more heat ahead

Happy Monday! It may be a foggy commute for many this morning and the heat is here as well.
Many are waking up to areas of patchy dense fog across the Valley this morning. This may cause some issues for the morning commute. Temperatures are around 70-degrees this morning but the humidity is high.. Unfortunately it is not going to get any different from that this week. We are in for our hottest week of 2020 as afternoon temperatures will likely stay into the low to mid 90s. Today will be the "coolest" day this week with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will still keep feels-like temperatures into the low to mid 90s. After the fog this morning expect to see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds.
The First Alert is out for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, which look to be the hottest days of the week. Temperatures are likely to climb into the low to mid 90s each afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Thursday is the day with the best chance at storms, but right now that possibility is still low. The issue alongside the heat this week will be the high humidity. This will bring our feels like temperatures around or above 100-degrees. The heat does look to carry into the weekend right now as well, but rain chances will increase into the weekend as well.
