Florence Police searching for armed robbery suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened on Waterloo Road around 2 a.m. The 19-year-old victim told police he was forced to stop his vehicle by another vehicle on the road.
The victim told police two men from the other vehicle approached him, and told him to get out of his vehicle at gunpoint.
Florence Police say the two suspects took valuables before leaving the area. The victim was not injured.
Police are still investigating this incident and are looking for the suspects. Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.
