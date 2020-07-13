But first, take a selfie at the polls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he wants to remind voters they can take a selfie with their ballot at the polls Tuesday.
Act 2019-370, which Merrill’s office worked to pass last legislative session with the help of Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne), allows Alabamians to take a selfie with their ballot, without disclosing the contents of any other voter’s ballot.
”Alabama voters, who have a long history of proudly attending the polls on Election Day, now have the opportunity to share their pride on social media or in other electronic formats through taking a ballot selfie!” exclaimed Secretary Merrill. “I am grateful for the work for Senator Chris Elliott and the Alabama Legislature for allowing our voters to express their excitement in the electoral process.”
Taking photographs of another voter’s ballot or revealing the content of another voter’s ballot is illegal.
Polls will be open, Tuesday, July 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
