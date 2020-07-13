Deshler High School student contracts COVID-19

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deshler High School is dealing with the latest COVID-19 case involving a student-athlete in north Alabama.
Superintendent Darryl Aikerson was notified of the confirmed case on July 11.
Aikerson said when the students parents notified them, he notified the director of student services and the school nurse. He said they told the parents that the child had to be quarantined.
“We then found out who was exposed to the child, and we then notified those parents that they needed to be quarantined for 14 days because of exposure,” he said.
From there, all athletics facilities were cleaned and disinfected Sunday. All of Monday’s practices were canceled and will resume on Tuesday.
He said they allow those cleaning substances to sit for 24 hours prior to allowing any students into those areas.
