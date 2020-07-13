Back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this weekend you have the chance to save some money while stocking up on back-to-school necessities.
Alabama’s 15th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items starts Friday, July 17th and ends Sunday, July 19th. Shoppers will not be charged the state’s 4% sales or use tax for certain items.
Whether you are a retailer or a shopper, we have resources for you.
