Two homes hit by lightning during early morning storms

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two homes were hit by lightning during severe storms that rolled through Madison County early Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Foxhound Drive after lightning struck the roof on the backside of the home. The lightning strike caused a hole in the roof but no fire. Madison Fire Chief David Bailey says the lightning strike flipped all the breakers in the home as well.
The second home hit by lightning happened on Carnette Drive, just five minutes from where lightning hit the first house. Madison Fire and Rescue and Madison Police responded to the scene. We’re told there was no fire at the home. Firefighters are working to determine what damage the lightning strike might have caused.
There were no injuries at either home.
