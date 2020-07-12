Schools Reopening: Teachers express their concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teachers may not have all of the answers when it comes to school reopening, but they are an important part of the conversation. One local teacher says there are a lot of concerns going into this new school year.
“I just don’t think teachers really feel safe enough to go back into a class environment where they’re going to be closed in with 20 to 30 kids for 6 to 8 hours a day,” said Dan Dotty.
Dotty knows this upcoming school year will look a lot different.He’s a teacher with Huntsville City Schools.Dotty, like most school employees, have concerns when it comes to classrooms and coronavirus.
”There are so many variables to this there are so many what ifs that I don’t know if its possible to have a full proof way about entering back into the school so I think a lot of teachers are concerned,” said Dotty.
Beverly Sims says she understands those concerns. She’s the District 3 Director of the Alabama Education Association - she overseas AEA members in Madison City and Madison County.
Her office has been slammed with calls and emails, valid concerns she says from teachers and parents. Many saying they’re worried if students return to school this fall - what will class sizes look like and will social distancing be possible?
”There’s really not going to be a good way to comply with all of the guidelines. It’s going to be a daunting task for our educators,” said Sims.
While the pressure is high to adjust to the new changes Sims says teachers need support from the community.
There’s a lot of challenges ahead, working to navigate a health crisis schools have never dealt with before.
”Educators are stressed. They are facing the most daunting task I think that they have ever faced and they don’t need push back and negativity from parents in the community. They need to be patted on the back and they need to be appreciated,” said Sims.
Both Sims and Dotty say that they know that the administration is working tirelessly to ensure they put the safety of the teachers, staff, and students first.
