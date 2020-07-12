Rain and Storms moving in for the morning

A system off to the north, currently hovering in Kentucky and Tennessee looks to bring rain early this morning.
Dense cloud coverage is also filtering in from the west, giving us less sunshine as we go throughout the day. This system has quite a bit of rain and lightning with it and is developing quickly.
Since it is currently to the north and headed southeast, only parts of the Valley will see the impacts of it. Another system, currently in Oklahoma, is moving towards us. This system is the more likely of the two to give us some rain and lightning. Although we don’t see as much sunshine for our Sunday, we are still getting plenty of heat headed into the afternoon.
Upper 80s and the lower 90s are expected with a heat index putting us a few degrees higher. Humidity isn’t making as much of an impact this week but as that rain moves in and the air becomes saturated, it will feel less than comfortable.
Rain looks to move in over the Valley as soon as 9 this morning. The system is pretty widespread until 3 this afternoon, when it looks to fizzle out. Rolling into Monday, we are dry but under some heavy cloud coverage in the morning. We can expect some visibility issues with that as well. For the upcoming week, we are looking to stay dry. The extended forecast is showing extreme heat for the next couple of days.
