Morgan County hosts night of prayer for nation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members gathered around the Morgan County Courthouse last night for an evening of prayer.
More than 100 people gathered to pray for the nation, government leaders, schools, teachers, law enforcement and healthcare workers.
”Everyone that I asked to be apart of this... nobody said no,” says event coordinator Steve Cofield. “When nobody said no, I knew this was something the community needed.”
Organizers of yesterday’s prayer rally say the message and goal is simple: the community and church coming together as one.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.