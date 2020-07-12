Mainly dry but a very hot and humid week ahead

After a morning round of widespread heavy rainfall and isolated severe thunderstorms, things will be relatively quiet for the rest of your Sunday afternoon.
A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through sunset tonight, but the overall threat for severe storms is very low. Mostly cloudy skies will linger tonight with less muggy conditions, lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The work week will start off nicely with cloud cover slowly clearing out by Monday afternoon, highs will be near 90 degrees with a light northerly breeze.
The FIRST ALERT is out for potentially dangerous heat Tuesday through Thursday. Each afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and higher humidity, the heat index can be as high as 107 degrees at times! Please stay hydrated and practice heat safety, don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors and pets.
A few isolated storms will develop on both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Next weekend will also be hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s and more chances for pop-up thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.