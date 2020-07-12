Madison County woman killed in motorcycle wreck in Lawrence County

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County woman is dead following a wreck in Lawrence County.
The one-vehicle crash happened Saturday at 2:35 p.m. 57-year-old Virginia Epps was killed when the 2018 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle she was riding left the roadway and crashed down and embankment. Epps was pronounced dead the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.
The driver of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Kenneth Epps, was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The accident happened on Alabama 33 near the Bankhead Community in Lawrence County.
