Elkmont church members hold worship service after losing church in fire

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) -For 25 years, Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church has been a part of the community in Elkmont.
Now all that’s left are pieces of rubble and burned debris of the church, after a fire broke out on Friday night.
Five different fire departments responded to the scene, but were unable to salvage the building.
“We can look at this and say this is bad, this is devastating but even in the bible God was able to take the bad things and turn them around for the good and that’s our faith and that’s what we’re going believe during this time,” said Pastor Jeremy Hill.
Hill has served as Pastor for the past 7 years.
He said due to COVID-19, church members haven’t been inside the building since March, so thankfully no one was hurt.
“Our congregation is a little bit older, so some of our musicians were having health issues, so we had still been doing Facebook and texting and things like that,” said Hill.
Church member David Bell was shocked when he found out about the church. He said his friend Marshall Taylor was the reason why he decided to join.
Taylor was a drummer and passed away in January of this year.
“It was very difficult, I had been able to look inside to see where his drums was and the drums are gone. He played the drums at the church, he was one of the members who physically helped build this church,” said Bell.
Hill said although they won’t be able to get the church building back, he is remaining hopeful that everything happened for a reason and they will rely on their faith as they move forward.
Hill said they plan to have services online and will hear from the insurance company this week.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
