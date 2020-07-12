Coronavirus cases continue to go up in Alabama, more than 52,000 cases statewide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re tracking COVID-19 cases in Alabama. As of Sunday, there are 52, 908 cases of Coronavirus in our state. The death rate stands at 1, 093 with 1, 614 cases reported since Saturday. 25, 783 people have recovered from the virus in Alabama. 510, 827 tests have been administered to test for the virus.
Jefferson County is reporting the most cases of Coronavirus in the state with 6, 746. That’s an increase of more than 313 cases.
Madison County is 5th in the state when it comes to the amount of COVID-19 being reported. There are 2,268 cases, an increase of 149 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Marshall County ranks 6th in the state with 1, 980 cases of positive coronavirus cases. 54 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Morgan County is reporting 1, 338 cases, an increase of 69 tests. 11, 326 people have been tested for Coronavirus in Morgan County.
Here are results from other areas of North Alabama:
Dekalb County - 967 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 26 in past 24 hours
Franklin County - 938 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 6 in past 24 hours
Limestone County - 639 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 17 in past 24 hours
Cullman County - 615 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 44 in past 24 hours
Lauderdale County - 577 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 9 in past 24 hours
Colbert County - 509 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 14 in past 24 hours
Winston County - 299 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 3 in past 24 hours
Lawrence County - 136 Coronavirus cases, case increase of 11 in past 24 hours
