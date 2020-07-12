Church building destroyed by fire, members come together to pray and worship

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A congregation that lost it’s church in a fire in Elkmont on Friday is coming together to pray and worship.
This is heartbreaking for the church members. Pastor Jeremy Hill says due to covid-19, church members haven’t been inside the building since March.
Even though they’re devastated by what happened to their church, it’s important for them to come together during this time.
For 25 years, Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church has been a part of the community here in Elkmont. But on Friday, that all changed when the church was destroyed by a fire. Five different fire department responded to the scene but they were unable to salvage the building. Pastor Jeremy Hill says the middle section is where most of the damage was. It was also the sanctuary.
”Well, it’s a little sad, there is a lot of history a lot of people have come here there’s a lot of lives changed here in this church but at the end of the day we are comforted to know that the building is just a building and the church is inside of us, we still have our memories and we’ll get to go somewhere else to have church,” said Pastor Jeremy Hill.
Pastor Hill and several members from the church held a worship service on the back side of the church, that was not damaged by the fire. He says the church is a total loss and they plan to have services online. He says they will hear from the insurance company later this week.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
