Beloved Shoals physician killed in ATV accident while on vacation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Faizullah Syed, a Shoals Primary Care physician, was killed in an accident on Saturday at his Colorado ranch. Dr. Syed lost his life in a 4-wheeler accident while on vacation. He owned several medical offices and other business ventures in the Shoals.
Dr. Syed was an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sheffield. He was affiliated with medical facilities Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.
No word at this time on funeral arrangements.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.