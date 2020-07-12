Annual Huntsville Jehovah’s Witnesses conference moving online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A yearly conference that brings thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Huntsville is now only going to be online this year.
The in-person conference, held for the last 20-years at the VBC, is canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
James Rambo, a Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesperson, said the decision was made with church and community members in mind.
“There’s one reason why we have chosen now to have large conventions this year,” Rambo said. “It’s because of love for our neighbor, and love for one another. So we don’t want to do anything that might cause somebody to be injured, or somebody to be harmed in any way.”
Rambo said moving the conference online will also allow people who might not normally be able to come to the conference to get involved.
