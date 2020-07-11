Tuscaloosa PD: Two people shot outside University Mall

By WBRC Staff | July 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 7:55 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured after a shooting outside of University Mall Saturday afternoon, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:14 pm. When police arrived one of the victims had already been transported to DCH Medical Center and the other victim was still at the scene.

At 5:45 Police reported that it was safe for shoppers to leave the mall.

During a press conference Mayor Walt Maddox urged the community to take a stand against the violence.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after an 8-year-old was shot and killed inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Al.

