Tuscaloosa PD: Two people shot outside University Mall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured after a shooting outside of University Mall Saturday afternoon, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene around 5:14 pm. When police arrived one of the victims had already been transported to DCH Medical Center and the other victim was still at the scene.
At 5:45 Police reported that it was safe for shoppers to leave the mall.
During a press conference Mayor Walt Maddox urged the community to take a stand against the violence.
The shooting comes less than two weeks after an 8-year-old was shot and killed inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Al.
