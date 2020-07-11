TDH: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases reported, more than 35,400 people recovered from virus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 61,006 total COVID-19 cases in Tennessee after 1,460 new cases were reported Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
TDH says 60,508 of those cases are confirmed and another 498 are probable. There was also an increase of 15 deaths bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 738.
There have been 3,193 hospitalizations and 35,435 recoveries since the virus struck the Mid-South back in March.
Health officials with the Shelby County Health Department reported 317 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in their latest COVID-19 update Saturday.
There are now 13,452 total cases, 218 deaths and nearly 6,200 people currently in quarantine in connection to the virus in Shelby County.
And with more than 153,300 tests administered in the county, health officials are concerned with the hospitalization and positivity rates. The chart below shows the ICU units at hospitals within Shelby, Tipton and Lauderdale counties, Crittenden County in Arkansas and DeSoto County in Mississippi are using more than 90% capacity.
The data has brought talks of opening Memphis’ alternative care facility to the forefront.
As Mid-South businesses continue to operate amid the ongoing pandemic, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Shelby County reached new heights Friday. And continues to show an increasing trend.
Here’s a breakdown over the last three weeks:
Health officials have since ordered bars to close and restaurants to operate within different hours. Masks ordinances have also been issued in Memphis and Shelby County, requiring people to wear them in public settings and when social distancing isn’t achievable.
SCHD is also continuing to track clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at 16 assisted living facilities with 16 other clusters considered resolved. A cluster is reportedly resolved when a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without a new case. So far, there have been 69 deaths across all 32 facilities.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 26,803 total cases and 313 deaths
- Crittenden -- 817 cases; 13 deaths; 705 recoveries
- Cross -- 94 cases; 1 death; 84 recoveries
- Lee -- 818 cases; 3 deaths; 639 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 290 cases; 3 deaths; 166 recoveries
- Phillips -- 171 cases; 5 deaths; 127 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 69 cases; 3 deaths; 54 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 901 cases; 3 deaths; 869 recoveries
Mississippi -- 35,419 total cases and 1,230 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 100 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 46 cases
- Coahoma -- 222 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,900 cases; 19 deaths
- Lafayette -- 497 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 277 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 448 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 99 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 352 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 145 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 123 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 61,006 total cases and 738 deaths
- Crockett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 24 recoveries
- Dyer -- 291 cases; 3 deaths; 130 recoveries
- Fayette -- 368 cases; 5 deaths; 221 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 411 cases; 4 deaths; 283 recoveries
- Haywood -- 118 cases; 3 deaths; 41 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 180 cases; 4 deaths; 85 recoveries
- McNairy -- 101 cases; 1 death; 41 recoveries
- Tipton -- 696 cases; 7 deaths; 517 recoveries
