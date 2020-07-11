Pre-order date for AL Down Syndrome license plate extended

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama license plate to benefit families with Down Syndrome is now available for pre-order through October which is also Down Syndrome Awareness month.
The Alabama DMV requires 1,000 supporters in order for the plate to go into production. Right now there are only 112 commitments.
The tags are $50 on top of your normal tag cost.
The net proceeds will be used for educational conferences around the state which will be free for Down Syndrome families to attend.
If you would like to pledge a commitment to order an Alabama Down Syndrome license plate, you can do so here.
