Morning and afternoon storms expected Sunday

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will linger overnight with low temperatures falling into the low 70s, fog should not be an issue thanks to a light breeze overnight. Most weather models are in good agreement that a line of thunderstorms will move in from the northwest on Sunday morning, right now the exact track of these storms is unknown. Some morning storms could be stronger in nature with gusty winds and frequent lightning. After the morning round of storms, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the lower 90s into the afternoon. There is potential for a second wave of thunderstorms developing into the later afternoon hours with another chance at some storms becoming strong to severe.