League of Women Voters hosting drive up clinic in Huntsville Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a witness for your absentee ballot, there’s an opportunity Saturday in Huntsville.
The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a Drive Up Voter Services Clinic.
At the clinic you stay inside your car.
The volunteers will help you with the absentee ballot for Tuesday’s runoff election.
But you can also sign up for an absentee ballot for the municipal and general elections.
The volunteers will sanitize all clip boards in between uses and wear masks.
The president of the League of Women Voters, Kathy Jones tells us they usually are at public events to help the community with voting.
But they wanted to still provide their free services to voters during the pandemic.
It will be held at 2200 Drake Avenue, SW Huntsville.
It runs from 10 a.m. until noon.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.