Hot and Sunny for our Saturday

We are in for a beautiful day ahead, but a hot one.
Starting off the morning and afternoon under mostly clear skies, which means headed into the afternoon we will have plenty of sunlight. In the 70s until around the 10 o’clock hour when we break into the lower 80s. We keep seeing those temperatures rise until they hit the lower 90s for the afternoon. Only thing helping us out today will be a light breeze out of the northwest.
For the remainder of our Saturday expect mostly clear conditions, there is only a slight chance the heat from the afternoon will give us enough energy to develop into a pop-up storm. So expect to stay dry.
Sunday is a little different, with more cloud coverage and a higher chance at some storms. Starting off the morning with a few isolated showers tapering off by mid-morning. Off to the west and southwest will see the early morning rain. We see those clouds linger a bit more for our Sunday afternoon, but we will still have plenty of sun for the afternoon and early evening.
Rain moves over us for the late afternoon, but it looks to be brief. We close out our Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
Next week is going to be hot, hot, hot and the 90s are here to stay. We won’t necessarily need that umbrella for the work week, just a couple gallons of water to stay hydrated.
