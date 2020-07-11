Alabama eclipses 50K confirmed coronavirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has surpasses 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday morning, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama’s confirmed cases are up 1,402 cases from Friday bringing the overall total number of confirmed cases to 51,294.
ADPH has also confirmed nine more deaths as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the toal death count to 1,086. There are over 6,700 statewide hospitalizations.
Currently over half a million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the state. There have been over 25,000 presumed recoveries.
Friday marked a sixth consecutive day in which Alabama’s hospitals hit a record for the number of inpatients being treated for the coronavirus.
