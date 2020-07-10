UAH releases fall reopening plan

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 3:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville has released its reopening plans for the fall semester.

There will be no fall break.

On-campus classes will end with the last class period on Nov. 20, before Thanksgiving week. No classes will be held on Thanksgiving week.

Classes will resume online for one week after Thanksgiving break.

Final exams will also be completely online, during the regularly scheduled exam period of Dec. 7-11.

