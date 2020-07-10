SWAC Commissioner Prepares for Contingency Plans for Fall Athletics

“We want to be in the best position to makes decisions for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. And again, if it comes down to we’re not going to be ale to play anything but a conference schedule, we have that already planned out, if it comes down to if we have to play a modified schedule, that might include a non conference game later in the season, we have that game planned out, if it means we have to mover everything to the Spring, we have that planned out.”