SWAC Commissioner Prepares for Contingency Plans for Fall Athletics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The SWAC, home to Alabama A&M and Alabama State, has a deadline of mid October to cancel all Fall sports.
Charles McClelland: “As the Pandemic continues to grow, the numbers are not getting any better, it seems as if our contingency plans will have to come into play” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said via conference call. “The same way that it takes time to get a season started, it also takes time to pull that season back.”
Many SWAC institutions have games affiliated with the SEC in non conference play this season. Alabama A&M is expected to play Mississippi State. But for the SWAC, being in a FCS Conference, it’s a wait and see process with the other major Conferences before they make decisions on those games.
“Keep in mind we play these guaranteed games, that are significant amounts of revenue for our member institutions,” McClelland added. “If anybody was to pull put is would be autonomy Five (Power Five) first. So a lot of what we do will rely on what the autonomy (Power) five will do.”
Nothing is off the table for the SWAC. There are a handful of contingency plans for the league, including moving football to the Spring Semester.
“We want to be in the best position to makes decisions for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. And again, if it comes down to we’re not going to be ale to play anything but a conference schedule, we have that already planned out, if it comes down to if we have to play a modified schedule, that might include a non conference game later in the season, we have that game planned out, if it means we have to mover everything to the Spring, we have that planned out.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.