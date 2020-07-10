Shoals COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 33 days

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in over a month, a Colbert County woman left the hospital. Annabel Smith went home Thursaday after conquering COVID-19.
Smith never gave up on life. After 33 days in the hospital, and 13 of which were on a ventilator, she rolled out to join the world again with her husband behind her.
As she left the hospital, staff cheered her on.
Her daughters hugged her, saying this was the day they’ve been waiting for
“There’s been a lot of people praying and we know it’s only by the grace of God that we get to take her home. He gave us a miracle,” said her daughter, Adrienne Smith.
Smith says she was well taken care of during her stay.
“It’s a very good hospital. All of the doctors and nurses, I couldn’t ask for better people,” she said.
But she’s ready to get home to do one thing: sit in her recliner. And now she gets to do that.
The hospital president says he’s eager to see more of their COVID-19 patients go home to their families.
