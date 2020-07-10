Several Huntsville Polaris employees test positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Polaris spokeswoman says several employees at the Huntsville facility self-reported that they tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Spokeswoman Jessica Rogers says they informed employees Thursday that they closed Friday for a deep cleaning across the entire plant. They intend to restart operations Monday morning.
“While our current protocols include cleaning work spaces and other potentially impacted areas after an employee tests positive for COVID-19, temporarily closing the plant will enable us to thoroughly sanitize and deep clean across the entire facility using a 3rd party provider,” Rogers said in a statement.
“The safety of our employees is Polaris’ top priority and we continue to follow and implement best practices and guidance from international health and national regulatory agencies such as OSHA and the CDC to help protect our employees,” she said.
Rogers said they have met with several Huntsville employees who wanted to get tested as a precaution and support that decision.
“We supported that decision and are aware that several employees took time yesterday afternoon to go and get tested. We have been working directly with our employees regarding their concerns and are not aware that any walk-out occurred,” she said.
Rogers said the company is confident about the current safety measures. This includes:
- Temperature and health screenings anytime someone enters our Huntsville facility.
- Masks are required on the plant floor, as well as for any employee who cannot maintain six feet social distancing through the course of their normal work duties.
- Regular cleaning of work stations before and after each shift.
- Modified work and common areas in the plant to enable social distancing (e.g., removed seating, put up temporary barriers).
- Staggered start times and breaks to minimize number of employees in common areas, break areas, lunch rooms at any given time.
More information on Polaris’ COVID-19 response efforts can be found here.
