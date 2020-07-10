Patchy morning fog with more heat & humidity & isolated afternoon storms

Happy Friday! We’re starting off the day with more patchy fog and muggy air.
Patchy fog again an issue for many this morning. Areas of low visibility will likely lead to a slowed morning commute. Today will be very similar to Thursday, starting off with fog as well as a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are very warm and muggy into the low to mid 70s and will climb back near 90-degrees. More isolated to scattered storms will develop by midday and push through during the afternoon. Those high temperatures will be very sunshine dependent, ranging from the low 80s into the low 90s for those with the most sunshine. Humidity will keep the heat index values into the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots, maybe even near 100-degrees. Storms that do form will once again provide the potential at periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend with both day bringing highs into the low 90s. Heat index values this weekend will likely be around 100-degrees. Sunday provides a better chance at storms, but overall most of us will remain dry all weekend. The First Alert is out for next Tuesday and Wednesday as we are in for our warmest stretch so far of 2020 starting next week. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for more heat to build through much of the United States. That will bring us highs into the mid-90s. It is the accompanying humidity that will bring feels like temperatures above 100-degrees, possibly near 105.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
